Labour Party Conference – 25th-27th October 2022

In 2022 year we partnered with various organisations to bring you events in areas that are at the forefront of innovative progressive thinking, such as care, housing and the new politics of work. We’re thrilled with the fantastic turnout we saw, and want to thank our guests, friends and partners for the support they gave to all the essential conversations we had. We can’t wait to see you all again next year!

We want to give another special thank you to our sponsors for each of these events. All of their help and support was crucial to the delivery of such a diverse and well-rounded programme of events, each with a fantastic panel.