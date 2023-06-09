Progressive Britain Events

Progressive Britain Events

Labour Party Conference – 25th-27th October 2022

In 2022 year we partnered with various organisations to bring you events in areas that are at the forefront of innovative progressive thinking, such as care, housing and the new politics of work. We’re thrilled with the fantastic turnout we saw, and want to thank our guests, friends and partners for the support they gave to all the essential conversations we had. We can’t wait to see you all again next year!

We want to give another special thank you to our sponsors for each of these events. All of their help and support was crucial to the delivery of such a diverse and well-rounded programme of events, each with a fantastic panel. 

10:00-17:00

13th May 2023

Trades Union Congress
Congress House,
Great Russell Street
London WC1B 3LS

Keir Starmer

Labour Party Leader

Alison McGovern

Shadow Minister of Employment

Prof. Mariana Mazzucato, international known economist and founding director of the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose speaking at Progressive Britain Conference 2023

Mariana Mazzucato

Economist, Author & UCL Professor

Stephen Kinnock MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Immigration speaking at Progressive Britain Conference 2023

Stephen Kinnock

Shadow Minister for Immigration

Wes Streeting

Shadow Health Secretary

liz Kendall

Shadow Minister for Social Care

Imaginative Thinking to Rebuild Labour And The Nation

