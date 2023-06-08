Dylan Turner

Dylan Turner

Dylan is a Policy Officer & Administrator at Progressive Britain. Dylan is a UCL graduate in History, Politics and Economics BA and has experience as an assessor and housing advisor at the Citizens Advice Bureau.
2023 Progressive Britain Conference – Ambition For Britain

'Ambition For Britain'

This year’s Progressive Britain Conference was one to remember, with esteemed speakers and guests. 

Progressive Britain Conference remains one of the year’s best opportunities to engage in policy debates with Labour policymakers, meet old friends and share ideas with new people. 

We want to thank all of the 400 attendees and our partner, the Progressive Policy Institute, for making the 2023 Ambition For Britain Conference a fantastic success. 

Date

10:00-17:00

13th May 2023

Location

Trades Union Congress
Congress House,
Great Russell Street
London WC1B 3LS

Speakers

The day was kicked off with a keynote address from Sir Keir Starmer and was followed by a series of events on essential policy matters for the progressive agenda. 

We were joined by Wes Streeting MP, economist Mariana Mazzucato, author & philosopher Daniel Chandler, Liz Kendall MP, Stephen Kinnock MP and many others from across the progressive movement. 

Check out our dedicated conference page for video highlights of the day’s eight events.

Keir Starmer

Labour Party Leader

Prof. Mariana Mazzucato, international known economist and founding director of the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose speaking at Progressive Britain Conference 2023

Mariana Mazzucato

Economist, Author & UCL Professor

Wes Streeting

Shadow Health Secretary

