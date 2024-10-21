Woman, Life, Freedom: The Fight for a Modern Iran

Millions in the Middle East live on edge as the region teeters on the brink of all-out war. One actor is primarily responsible for the looming destruction and suffering of ordinary people who desire peace and prosperity: the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

For nearly half a century, these ideological extremists have controlled a brutal regime, enriching themselves while oppressing the Iranian people, particularly women and girls. They are systematically dismantling an ancient civilization that could once again constructively contribute to the world if the Iranian people, who loathe their rulers, could establish a democratic government at peace with its neighbours. The Iranian regime seeks to expel American and allied forces from the Middle East to further its own regional ambitions and destroy Israel. US troops and diplomatic efforts are crucial barriers to Iran’s hegemonic ambitions. Moreover, Iran actively supports Russia’s imperialist efforts to undermine Ukraine and foster a new global order based on force and coercion. Without Iran’s interference, its allies would be a far smaller threat, and progress towards peace including a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine would be far more achievable. Yet, Iran’s support for extremism through arms, funding, and military coordination has destabilized the region, enabling attacks like those carried out by Hamas.

In recent decades, Middle Eastern countries have recognized the need for cooperation to diversify their economies, preparing for a post-oil future. Saudi Arabia and Israel, alongside a democratic Iran, could lead the region’s technological and economic transformation. Exiles like myself dream of returning to rebuild our homeland, but this threatens the Iranian theocrats, who seek nuclear weapons to cement their power and dominate the region. For them, the Iranian people are merely tools in their strategy to impose their will.

Iran’s government is rooted in Twelver Shia Islam and governed by the concept of “Velayat-e Faqih” (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist), which gives the supreme leader overarching authority. Since the 1979 Revolution, the regime has merged Islamic law with political power, using religious ideology to justify its authoritarian control and regional interference. The Iranian leadership sees its nuclear program as essential for defending its revolution and projecting power. Despite international sanctions, it continues to pursue nuclear capabilities, driven by a desire for both regional dominance and protection against external threats. However, Iran’s resources and human capital make it ripe for transformation into a prosperous democracy. With vast oil and gas reserves, a young, educated population, and a skilled diaspora, Iran could thrive if it embraced political reform and rejoined the global economy. This would allow Iran to become a technological and economic powerhouse, contributing to regional stability.

Within my party, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, Our stance is clear: we demand an end to Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its support for terrorism, while advocating for a democratic, federal Iran that guarantees human rights for all its citizens, including minorities such as Kurds. We stand for the rights of the Kurdish people to have cultural autonomy, and political representation within a federal system. The Iranian regime has long oppressed Kurds and other ethnic and religious minorities, and only through federalism and democracy can these communities achieve true equality. We call on Western governments to maintain pressure on the regime through sanctions and diplomatic channels, while actively supporting the Iranian people, including Kurds, in their struggle for freedom and self-governance. Additionally, we urge regional actors to prioritise economic diversification and inclusive peace-building efforts to foster long-term stability and prosperity in the Middle East, ensuring that all peoples, regardless of ethnicity or faith, have a stake in the region’s future.

There is hope in their diminishing ability to enforce their will. However, I am saddened by the reluctance of some on the left to grasp that Iran is the main source of regional conflict. Fortunately, I am pleased to see that the leadership of the Labour Party, our sister party, understands the nature of the Iranian regime. My party has supplied two outstanding leaders who were internationally respected in the old Socialist International but who were assassinated by the regime. In recent years the party leadership has been targeted by Iranian missiles at camps in Iraqi Kurdistan. My party plays a major role in supporting the revolution based on widely shared demands for Woman, Life, Freedom. We are confident that the current regime has lost the support of most Iranians, who want to rejoin the community of nations as a full participant rather than an aggressive pariah.

Under the surface, Iran is becoming a more liberal and secular society but a small base of supporters that believe in expansionism and benefit from the money and privileges they gain from the powerful IRGC, which is both a military and an economic force, have so far suppressed challenges to the regime.

We believe the days of the current regime are numbered although cannot estimate whether this can be measured in months or years but that makes proper understanding and solidarity all the more important. Iran’s freedom will do much to transform the lives of millions in the Middle East.

