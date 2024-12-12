What Does the Second Trump Administration Mean for the UK?

A Tom Clancy thriller often consists of seemingly disconnected hostile events that are eventually connected by President Jack Ryan (Harrison Ford in the movies) who pulls out the stops for democracies. Geopolitics is starting to resemble the first part of this pattern, but Jack Ryan or Jed Bartlet of the West Wing are unavailable.

Hostile Russian actions have multiplied. The Czech foreign minister says that there may have been 100 Russian acts of sabotage on the European continent this year. China and Russia probably collaborated in breaking underwater cables between Nordic and European countries.

North Korea and Iran are both involved in military conflict on the European continent. We are being warned.

Senior military figures are also sounding the alarm about a steadily worsening global scene. Go to the Downing Street website and read the recent lecture by Tony Radakin. The Chief of Defence Staff reeled off UK strengths. These include our nuclear status, wealth, NATO membership, network of international partners, military-industrial agreements like AUKUS and GCAP, and the quality of today’s servicemen and women.

But he also sought “to stiffen the nation’s resolve” through plain speaking about the threats we face and the response required. The primary change is that “global power is shifting and a third

nuclear age is upon us. The era of state competition primarily through geo-economics has shifted to a resurgence of geo-politics. And it will last decades.”

The Ministry of Defence has produced a huge page-turner on “Global Strategic Trends out to 2055.”

Its 22 predictions include: greater regional and global power competition, greater food and water insecurity, greater automation and reliance on AI, more power for big corporations, more migration, more polarisation, greater inequality, declining global trade and population growth, average age increasing, and Asia becoming more significant. Each of these present powerful challenges to our security.

National security with its often baffling acronyms is difficult to navigate. Siren voices on the hard left will seek to exploit this with slogans such as welfare not warfare. It cannot pass muster or be allowed to pass. Any government that fails to defend the UK will be punished at the polls as Corbyn for equivocating about Russian responsibility for a chemical weapons attack in Salisbury.

Labour has a proud record as a guardian of our security. Clement Attlee reversed appeasement in 1937 and from 1945 addressed personal and national security by founding the NHS and NATO, which became the bedrock of a firm transatlantic alliance.

The Trump administration will radically change that alliance but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be ended. Many are absorbed by the Kremlinology of who’s up and who’s down in the nascent administration, seeing hope in some as the new adults in the room and fearing the worst from others. We have no idea how much of what is said is part of the Art of the Deal or for real. Trump will be Trump.

The fear is that Trump will end the war in Ukraine on Russian terms. A counter-argument is that this could encourage China to take Taiwan. Does the new President really want a punitive peace that boosts America’s enemies and makes it more likely that the global economy will tank as shipping in the seas around Taiwan is made perilous? Will he be sanguine about losing vital allies such as Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam which could loosen their links with America to be on the safe side of China?

Will he quit NATO and leave the Europeans to pick up the pieces or use the threat to crowbar extra defence spending to more fairly balance the contribution from America, upon which we have so carelessly relied for many decades? The suggestion of a multibillion Euro fund using bond markets for defence open to a coalition of the willing in the EU and outside is a response to Trump and could benefit the UK.

Will he impose punitive tariffs on old allies and high ones on China although this will mean a spike in American inflation?

Either way, British foreign and domestic policy will be under pressure to keep up from what we know may be coming. But there are Donald Rumsfeld’s pesky “unknown unknowns” too. The sudden fall of Assad in Syria was unexpected and could bounce in so many ways.

On this and everything else today, geopolitics is not plain sailing, and good endings are not guaranteed.

