What are we talking about, when we talk about Industrial Strategy?

This summer the government will publish it’s Industrial Strategy. It will be plan for growth, for the environment, for security, and for regenerating communities.

All things that the country urgently needs, but can, and should Industrial Strategy deliver them all?

In this paper we examine the different objectives that advocates of industrial strategy have today. We ask if government could choose what would it? And if it cannot, how should it manage such a complicated set of potentially contradictory goals and stakeholders.

Summary of the recommendations in this

paper: