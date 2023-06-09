Rethinking Labour’s Past With Rachel Reeves – 8th March 2022

This year’s Progressive Britain Conference was one to remember, with esteemed speakers and guests.
Progressive Britain Conference remains one of the year’s best opportunities to engage in policy debates with Labour policymakers, meet old friends and share ideas with new people.
We want to thank all of the 400 attendees and our partner, the Progressive Policy Institute, for making the 2023 Ambition For Britain Conference a fantastic success.
The day was kicked off with a keynote address from Sir Keir Starmer and was followed by a series of events on essential policy matters for the progressive agenda.
We were joined by Wes Streeting MP, economist Mariana Mazzucato, author & philosopher Daniel Chandler, Liz Kendall MP, Stephen Kinnock MP and many others from across the progressive movement.
Check out our dedicated conference page for video highlights of the day’s eight events.
10:00-17:00
13th May 2023
Trades Union Congress
Congress House,
Great Russell Street
London WC1B 3LS