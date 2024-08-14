Picture of Progressive Britain Events

Reigniting the homeownership dream: listening to the voice of first time buyers – 15:30-16:30

Tuesday 24th:

Join us for a dynamic event with Moneybox, home of the largest community of aspiring first-time buyers in the UK, as they launch their Voice of First Time Buyers White Paper, sharing findings and insights from the report and discussing policy recommendations for the Labour government.

About Our Partner:

Moneybox is a market-leading UK fintech, which helps over 1.3 million customers save, invest, buy a home and plan for a retirement they can look forward to, all through one simple and easy-to-use app.

Moneybox is the largest community of aspiring First Time Buyers. Given this, Moneybox is looking to speak to their new research on the Voice of First Time Buyers, sharing their findings and insights.

