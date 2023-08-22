Regulation Redefined: Labour’s Vision – Briefing – 12th September 2023

Join Johnny Reynolds, Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Industrial Strategy and Matt Bevington, author of Rebuilding the Regulatory Ecosystem for a discussion on Labour’s vision for regulation.

What links the Grenfell Tower disaster, our sewage in our rivers, and the epidemic of hardworking people around Britain being paid under the minimum wage? The answer is badly written regulation, given to us by a Tory government that simply doesn’t care.

Good regulation is the foundation for a fairer society and the slow erosion of the regulatory ecosystem under the Conservatives means Labour must have answers if it wants to be a responsible government in waiting.

Johnny and Matt will discuss the problems and solutions to the current regulatory decline with a Q&A with attendees to follow.

The event will be held in Committee Room 6 of the House of Commons at 7pm, on Tuesday the 12th of September.

