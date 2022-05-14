How far have perceptions of Labour changed September 2021? What factors are behind its recent successes in the polls? Where is Labour lagging behind?

This research was commissioned as an update to the first Rebuilding Labour and the nation report published in September 2021. It is part of the Rebuilding Labour and the Nation series which will track the parties fortunes with polling and analysis twice a year.

In this edition, for May 2022, Opinium pollster Chris Curtis outlines where Labour has progressed and what it needs to do to avoid falling behind. We have developed a series of tests to analyse Labour’s progress as we get closer to the next general election, and pinpoints the most important issue Labour faces- gaining public confidence in an economic plan.

Read and download the paper here: REBUILDING LABOUR AND THE NATION MAY 2022 PDF