Picture of Progressive Britain Events

Progressive Britain Events

Rebuilding community cohesion through our schools – 13:30-14:30

Sunday 22nd:

Join Progressive Britain and Solutions Not Sides for a discussion on how schools are managing the challenges of social cohesion in the wake of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and unrest in Britain. This session will feature insights from education leaders, organisations supporting dialogue, and politicians.

Research agency Public First will also present new polling data on the issue. Topics include strategies for building unity, engaging with parents and communities, and giving pupils a voice. 

WE ARE PROGRESSIVE BRITAIN

Imaginative Thinking to Rebuild Labour And The Nation

Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Envelope Donate

© 2024 Progressive Britain