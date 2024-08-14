Protecting Consumers and Businesses: building trust and confidence in rapidly evolving regulated markets – 12:30-13:30

How can a Labour Government help build, maintain and restore trust between consumers and businesses in regulated markets to deliver fairness, drive innovation and improve standards?
Trust Alliance Group (TAG) exists to build, maintain and restore trust and confidence between consumers and businesses.
The Energy Ombudsman (part of TAG) was formed in 2008 under the previous Labour government to provide a critical, independent service between suppliers, consumers, small businesses and regulators. In 2023 alone, they helped 123,000 consumers to resolve a dispute with their energy supplier.