Progressive Britain Events

Progressive Britain Events

Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Envelope

Prospects for Labour Victory in the UK – 13th April 2023

What can a Keir Starmer government achieve, and what obstacles stand in its way?

After the warm welcome of its first edition in November 2022, FEPS and Karl–Renner-Institute organised another iteration of the new feature of the #NextLeft Research Program: the Next Left Lectures. 

Speakers

Lord Roger Liddle, member of the House of Lords and who sits on the Board of Directors here at Progressive Britain, presented the second lecture on ‘Prospects for Labour victory in the UK’.

Date

10:00-15:00

13th April 2023

Location

Brussels, Belgium

Roger Liddle

Member of the House of Lord and former Labour Adviser

WE ARE PROGRESSIVE BRITAIN

Imaginative Thinking to Rebuild Labour And The Nation

Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Envelope

© 2023 Progressive Britain

NEWSLETTER
JOIN
Donate