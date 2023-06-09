Prospects for Labour Victory in the UK – 13th April 2023

What can a Keir Starmer government achieve, and what obstacles stand in its way?
After the warm welcome of its first edition in November 2022, FEPS and Karl–Renner-Institute organised another iteration of the new feature of the #NextLeft Research Program: the Next Left Lectures.
Lord Roger Liddle, member of the House of Lords and who sits on the Board of Directors here at Progressive Britain, presented the second lecture on ‘Prospects for Labour victory in the UK’.
10:00-15:00
13th April 2023
Brussels, Belgium