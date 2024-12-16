Progressive Britain’s Political Weekend, 1st-2nd February

2025 will see the return of Progressive Britain’s political weekend, bringing together Labour’s top thinkers and activists for two days of discussion and debate.

Previously, our Political Weekends were a safe space for likeminded Labour members to network and reconnect, providing a platform for discussion and debate. The weekends were tailored around delivering the training our activists needed to be effective communicators and campaigners, with many attendees going on to successfully stand for Council and Parliament.

With a Labour government, it is crucial that our membership is equipped to be carriers and advocates for Labour’s missions. We have curated a new Political Weekend, with targeted training to deliver just that. Attendees will learn how to tackle the threats of tomorrow, with area specific training tailored around the party that is the biggest threat. We will hear from experts how to combat disinformation online, how to unlock a new voter base through social media and learn how to develop a personal brand. A key part of this weekend will serve as an intensive crash course into internal Labour proceedings, such as how to navigate CLPs and regional structures.

Over the course of the first weekend in February weekend, guests will attend panels, plenaries and workshops as well as a dinner and drinks reception. The weekend will be held at a hotel in Milton Keynes, with the venue to be announced upon registration.

Full programme to be announced.

Bursaries available: please email.