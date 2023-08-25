Progressive Britain Reception at Party Conference – 8th October 2023

We are excited to announce this year’s Progressive Britain reception at Labour Party Conference will be taking place on Sunday the 8th of October 2023 at the Hilton from 8:30pm. Only 10 minutes walk from the conference centre.

Our reception promises to be one of the highlights of the conference calendar. It is a great opportunity for members to join MPs and discuss what will be perhaps the final party conference before the general election.

Attendees must have tickets to be allowed in and we are expecting a high demand for tickets so make sure you secure your spot.

If you have any questions please get in contact with us via our email [email protected].