Progressive Britain Events

Progressive Britain Events

Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Envelope

Progressive Britain Conference – May 2021

This year’s Progressive Britain Conference was one to remember, with esteemed speakers and guests. 

Progressive Britain Conference remains one of the year’s best opportunities to engage in policy debates with Labour policymakers, meet old friends and share ideas with new people. 

We want to thank all of the 400 attendees and our partner, the Progressive Policy Institute, for making the 2023 Ambition For Britain Conference a fantastic success. 

Speakers

The day was kicked off with a keynote address from Sir Keir Starmer and was followed by a series of events on essential policy matters for the progressive agenda. 

We were joined by Wes Streeting MP, economist Mariana Mazzucato, author & philosopher Daniel Chandler, Liz Kendall MP, Stephen Kinnock MP and many others from across the progressive movement. 

Check out our dedicated conference page for video highlights of the day’s eight events.

Date

10:00-17:00

13th May 2023

Location

Trades Union Congress
Congress House,
Great Russell Street
London WC1B 3LS

Conference Page
Video Highlights

Keir Starmer

Labour Party Leader

Alison McGovern

Shadow Minister of Employment

Prof. Mariana Mazzucato, international known economist and founding director of the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose speaking at Progressive Britain Conference 2023

Mariana Mazzucato

Economist, Author & UCL Professor

Stephen Kinnock MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Immigration speaking at Progressive Britain Conference 2023

Stephen Kinnock

Shadow Minister for Immigration

Wes Streeting

Shadow Health Secretary

liz Kendall

Shadow Minister for Social Care

WE ARE PROGRESSIVE BRITAIN

Imaginative Thinking to Rebuild Labour And The Nation

Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Envelope

© 2023 Progressive Britain

NEWSLETTER
JOIN
Donate