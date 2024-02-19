Progressive Britain Conference 2024 – 11th May 2024

We’re thrilled to announce the Progressive Britain Conference 2024 – Building Britain’s Future!

This year’s annual Progressive Britain conference will take place on Saturday the 11th of May, 2024 at 133 Houndsditch. At our biggest conference yet, we’ll be talking all things Labour as we come together for the final time before the next General Election, and hopefully, the next Labour government.



This year we’ll be structuring our conference around Sir Keir Starmer’s Five National Missions, focusing on how, through progress and innovation, each one could help shape a brighter future for Britain.



Come along to hear from senior Labour figures, thought leaders and Britain’s best businesses who will share their experiences, ideas, and visions for building Britain’s future. Don’t miss this chance to network and meet likeminded people, and take part in some of the essential conversations and debates Labour will be having as we gear up for the general election campaign.



Whether you’re a student, professional, or simply interested in driving positive change, this conference offers a platform to learn, collaborate, and contribute to the future. Join us at the Progressive Britain Conference 2024 – Building Britain’s Future and be a part of the movement towards a better Britain.