Progressive Britain Christmas Social – 2023

We are thrilled to announce our Christmas Social will be taking place at 6:30 pm on the 6th of December at the Loosebox in Westminster.

This is a joint event between Progressive Britain, Labour First and Labour to win and is a great opportunity to meet fellow progressives, catch up on the past year and plan for the election year ahead.

It is also an opportunity for all our organisations to thank our generous members for all their support in the past year. Your support enables us to keep fighting for a mainstream, electable, and progressive Labour Party – one that will win the next election.

As a thank you, and thanks to the kind support of Lowick this event is free for all of our members.