Pharmaceutical pollution: How Labour can un-drug our rivers in 3 steps

The levels of pharmaceutical pollution in the UK’s water is so high, it’s changing the sex of fish and is partially to blame for the growth in antimicrobial resistance (AMR). What can we do about this?

Medicines account for 25% of carbon emissions within the NHS, and in an ongoing study researchers found a “staggering” amount of prescription drugs in sea water off the UK’s South Coast. A 2016 study of Aire and Calder identified concentrations of diclofenac was more than double the limit proposed by the European Commission in 46% of samples. Clarithromycin levels in water in Belfast were found to be three times the EU suggested levels which is said to affect human health. This compared to pesticides which exceeded the threshold in only 6% of samples. A significant contributor to the presence of this pharmaceutical pollution within rivers was identified to be the discharge of untreated sewage.

So what can we do?

1. Stop the disgusting discharge of untreated sewage. The previous Conservative Government effectively gave a free license to water companies to uncontrollably discharge untreated sewage into rivers and lakes. While the companies made business decisions not to invest into their degrading infrastructure, they instead prioritised paying excessive dividends. Stopping this discharge would limit the damage done so far.

2. Ensure patients understand they can drop off all unused medicines to any pharmacy. The NHS contract for community pharmacy means they have to accept all medicines, even if it did not come from that pharmacy, back. A study published in 2022 found that only 27% of medicines were returned to a community pharmacy, compared to 48% being disposed of in the bin and 25% down the sink or toilet.

3. Ensure medicines are taken as intended and reduce non-compliance. Up to 50% of all medicines are not taken as intended. In the 2021 census data, 4.1 million people across England and Wales were proficient in English but did not speak it as their main language, so there is an opportunity to easily legislate on the need for all medicine information to be made available in multiple languages for patients. The US has legislated for this, which is uncontroversial and effective. This could be extended to cover all information relating to medicines, ensuring patients understand properly how to take and dispose of their medicines in a language of their choice

The previous Conservative Government allowed public utility companies to pollute our rivers uncontrollably by releasing untreated pharmaceutical chemicals into rivers. The impact is damaging to the health of the nation; with the growing rise of antibiotic resistant bacteria threatening to render current antibiotics obsolete. There are some easy fixes to solving this which should be explored by the current Labour Government.

