Outreach Conference: Westminster & Politics – 15th March 2024

This event aims to support young people interested in working in politics but who do not have a political background, family connection, or other ‘route in’ to working in the sector.
It will equip attendees with practical knowledge of the many avenues and roles that are available, what to expect when applying and what they can expect from these career paths.
By bringing together speakers representing areas across the sector for a candid conversation, this event will give attendees a handle on a sector where formal guidance is often not available.
The conference will begin with a panel discussion in which speakers will share their career paths, the challenges they faced and the barriers they overcame.
Following the panel discussion attendees will then have a choice of breakout spaces with one breakout room focusing on careers ‘Doing Politics’ and the other looking at careers in ‘The Business of Politics.
Finally, speakers and attendees will have the chance and share advice over a drink in our networking session.
14:00-17:00
15th March 2024
Woodbridge Room, Reed Hall, University Of Exeter
Streatham Dr, Exeter EX4 4QR