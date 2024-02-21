Outreach Conference: Westminster & Politics – 15th March 2024

This event aims to support young people interested in working in politics but who do not have a political background, family connection, or other ‘route in’ to working in the sector.

It will equip attendees with practical knowledge of the many avenues and roles that are available, what to expect when applying and what they can expect from these career paths.

By bringing together speakers representing areas across the sector for a candid conversation, this event will give attendees a handle on a sector where formal guidance is often not available.