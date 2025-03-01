Making Tough Decisions to Keep the UK Safe, Alert and Ready

Difficult funding choices are made by every leader, and it is regrettable that the announcements this week saw our aid budget cut, but in the current geopolitical climate Labour must respond to the serious realities facing Britain. We must guard ourselves against the false choice presented to us of hard or soft power, both are always needed but in an increasingly volatile and unpredictable world, the primary duty of government is to protect the people it serves.

The Prime Minister’s recent decision to increase defence spending to 2.5% from April 2027 marks our unwavering commitment to keeping the British people safe. It sets out the biggest sustained increase since the Cold War and affirms our duty to adapt to technological advancements in this new era of national security. It is not a decision that has been taken lightly and has been done with the fundamental objective of protecting our interests, and we should steel ourselves for the prospect of going even further, if necessary.

New theatres of war are unravelling across the globe. These stretch across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Given these conditions, it is clearly the correct course of action.

Since the Conservatives came to office in 2010, day-to-day spending on defence was cut by nearly £10bn in real terms. This lack of investment has profound negative implications. From 2020-2024, the level of combat ready personnel has declined across the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, leaving us dangerously underprepared for a conflict outbreak. Voices from leaders in the armed forces have made this very clear, whether that be in private or part of the national conversation.

When it comes to military equipment, Britain has a long and rich history of pioneering R&D, but we have fallen behind other nations when it comes to equipping our forces. Recent calls from UK military leaders and defence specialists have persistently made the case for a vital increase in investment to give our forces specialist resources to fight on the modern battlefield. This government has answered the call. The decision to adapt and update our weaponry demonstrates serious leadership and strength of purpose, to not do so would be a reckless abandonment of duty.

Since becoming an MP, I have taken part in the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme, which aims to give elected representatives a deeper insight into military life so they can understand in more detail the day-to-day operations, training processes and lived experience of service people. It has been deeply rewarding and informative to see firsthand the high level of professionalism and sense of duty present at each of the bases I visited. From the training facilities at Pirbright to visiting the Gurkhas at St Omer Barracks, from the Royal Engineers in Minley and of course Brompton Barracks which serves my constituency, I have seen a commitment to service that exemplifies what the British Armed Forces are about; courage, discipline and integrity.

However, I have seen first-hand our resources are limited, and our equipment is in desperate need of investment. We have tanks that require 3-D printed repair jobs because the vehicles are decades old, and the replacement parts are no longer manufactured. This is not hyperbole this is the current state our armed forces. The ‘hollowing out’, as one former Defence Minister called it, of our defensive capabilities makes us worryingly limited against the threats we now face. This is an increasingly dangerous proposition when longstanding allies are turning away from their tradition of support and becoming more isolationist.

In conversations with our military leaders at bases across Britain, they have been consistent in their assessment that investing into our defence systems has never been more necessary. In this new age of warfare marked by hi-tech drone strikes, AI-targeted missile systems and rapid innovation in cyber security programming, we can no longer use tactics (and equipment) from generations ago. To do so puts both our soldiers and our national security at risk.

My constituents in Gillingham and Rainham are deeply proud of our military history, with many currently serving, in our valued veteran community, or working in the defence economy. When I speak to them, they do not sit about and debate the point, they are unequivocally telling me that the increase in defence spending is the right move for our country and our citizens. If we do not have the capacity to protect ourselves, our day-to-day existence is inherently threatened.

The decision to cut foreign aid spending is one which many, including myself, find difficult, but necessary trade-offs to secure our safety are what real leadership is about. The actions that the government is taking are completely necessary and will only become more urgent as time goes on. We cannot rely on foreign powers to ensure our safety anymore. As we have done throughout our history, we must adapt with the times to keep Britain safe, alert and ready.