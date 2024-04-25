Local Government Reorganisation and the importance of decision-making at the most localised level

I find myself in a place I never imagined, but it’s not a bad place – it’s just different. Five years ago, after a fulfilling 30-year career in Children and Young People’s Services, I shed the constraints of a politically restricted role, took the leap to stand as a Labour borough councillor, won the election, and embarked on a new chapter in local politics. Those early days were filled with excitement and enthusiasm.

The journey took an unexpected turn when our council faced the daunting prospect of Local Government Reorganisation (LGR), aiming to consolidate six district and one county council into two unitary councils. The process was riddled with challenges, consultations, negotiations, and grappling with unfamiliar terminology like ‘Structural Changes Order’, ‘Vesting Day’ and more. Despite our efforts, the government’s decision left us with a unitary council formed from disparate districts, each with its unique identity and challenges.

We faced scepticism from all quarters about the viability of the structure chosen for us by government. Our urban council, centred around a shipyard, had little in common with the rural landscapes of the other districts. The physical distance between towns within our new authority posed logistical challenges, highlighting the need for innovative solutions in transportation and connectivity.

We didn’t back down from the challenge. Despite the differences, we resolved to make the best of the situation. Through ward realignment we prepared for the inaugural elections of our new unitary council in 2022.

The transition year presented unique complexities. As a Labour councillor, I found myself serving both in the ruling group of my sovereign borough council, and in the opposition of the newly formed ‘shadow’ council where the Liberal Democrats held sway. It was a year of balancing political allegiances, ensuring continuity of services, and navigating the legal intricacies of LGR implementation.

Despite ideological differences, we rallied around the common goal of establishing a functional and effective council. ‘Safe and legal from day one’ became our mantra as we worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition.

Transitioning to the role of opposition presented unexpected dilemmas. The alignment between the Liberal Democrats election manifesto and our Labour priorities blurred the lines of traditional opposition. However, I embraced the challenge utilising scrutiny, questioning, and constructive criticism to uphold accountability and transparency.

Navigating our circumstances has been challenging especially with the added complexity of having both a one-term Tory MP and a long standing Liberal Democrat MP representing our authority area. We are a mixed bag.

As I reflect on the past three years of LGR, I am struck by the significance of geography and the intricate tapestry of place in shaping our communities. Throughout this journey, I’ve come to appreciate how local boundaries within our much larger and diverse authority reflect how people live their lives, such as where they go to work, learn, shop, spend their leisure time and get health care. Lived experiences foster a sense of identity and belonging crucial for community cohesion.

My experiences highlight to me the importance of decision-making at the most localised level feasible. Recognising the needs of diverse communities necessitates a decentralised approach, empowering local voices and fostering community power. In this regard, the role of our unitary council emerges as pivotal, acting as a conduit for effective governance and responsive service delivery tailored to local needs.

The ethos of partnership working has emerged as a cornerstone of effective governance. Collaboration across public, private, and third sectors has proven indispensable, amplifying resources, expertise, and innovation. These collaborations have thrived more where organisational boundaries align with ours.

I’ve also encountered the very sobering reality of the council’s leadership being of paramount importance in steering the course of transformation. As a member of the opposition this is a challenge. The effectiveness of our transformation and implementation to date has hinged upon the calibre of managerial and political leadership, guiding teams through uncharted waters with vision, integrity and resilience, whilst providing opportunities for opposition parties to fully engage in the process. We fully engaged as it would have been detrimental to our staff and residents not to.

LGR has emerged not only as a logistical and political challenge but as an opportunity for reinvention. Liberated from the constraints of the past, we are seizing the potential for innovation, efficiency, and inclusive governance at local and unitary authority levels. As we embark on this transformative journey, our Labour Group remain steadfast in our commitment to amplifying local voices and charting a course toward a more vibrant and equitable future. As Labour councillors we are continuing to fight for every single one of our wards and those who need us the most on this journey.

I have chaired our Corporate Overview and Scrutiny Committee in our new council from the outset. This has taken perseverance and adaptability over 2 years. My mission is clear – to elevate scrutiny processes, foster constructive dialogue, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for our residents. Whilst the journey has at times been arduous, it has strengthened my resolve as a Labour councillor.

I am still excited and enthusiastic. My LGR journey has only just started and whilst there may be lots of learning and tough times ahead for our Labour Group, we are resilient and we will continue to embrace the unexpected. Whilst the democratic connection in our authority area between the government, MP, council and councillors may seem strained, it is only a temporary setback. The essential ‘red thread’ of democracy that runs through all levels of Labour governance will be restored allowing me and my fellow Labour councillors to focus on effectively fulfilling the duties for which we were elected.

