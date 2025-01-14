Labour’s Challenge in Managing Future UK Trade Relations

I do not envy Rachel Reeves or any other senior UK government ﬁgure tasked with negotiating our

future trade deals.

Economic growth is the centrepiece of the government’s manifesto and Reeves sees the People’s

Republic of China (PRC), the EU and the US as the key players with whom increasing trade will allow

Labour to keep its promise.

These three giants are all necessary pieces to solve our trade puzzle, but none is particularly

easy to place. The PRC is increasingly autocratic and is threatening level playing ﬁelds through

trade dumping. Some senior ﬁgures within the EU are weary of negotiating with us after the Brexit

saga and in any case, the trade bloc keeps a famously beady eye on the intricacies of our trade

agreements with third countries, which hinders the sought-after post-Brexit freedoms that we

bitterly fought our compatriots over. We are a country under a new government trying to work with

the United States, the world’s biggest economy which, it so happens, also has a new leader – one

who is proud of his uncompromising willingness to strong-arm his allies into isolating his economic

enemies.

We’re not powerful enough to set the global trade agenda entirely ourselves, but we’re also too

powerful for players like the United States or the European Union to feel comfortable allowing us

independence in our trade dealings.

So where does that leave us?

With regard to our own bilateral trade relations with the US, it is important to remember that

while it may account for a ﬁfth of total UK trade, the majority of that is in services, which is

unlikely to see Trump tariffs. But that still leaves a third of that relationship (goods) open to

20% tariffs, and all trade ties may be compromised if we ﬁnd ourselves on the wrong side of Trump.

We’ve been warned by a number of prominent former Trump aides that the President-elect will be

upset with us if we don’t follow suit on isolating the PRC. Nadia Schadlow, a former deputy

national security adviser for strategy under Trump, said if the UK takes a divergent stance on the

PRC to the US, it could ‘have a negative ripple effect across different aspects of the

relationship’.

The biggest fear is that Trump will be harsh on us regardless – by imposing the blanket 20% tariffs

on all foreign imports – and potentially even harsher if we don’t follow his lead on Beijing.

Reeves and the ﬁrst Labour government for over 14 years seems to be on the right track for part of

this; the UK is looking to reduce border inspections of live animals

exported from Britain to the EU, which will quell the cries of thousands of British

farmers wanting to export more.

The UK is far closer aligned with the EU on food security than with the US. By bolstering

agricultural trade with Europe and maintaining its services trade with the US, the UK can avoid

direct conﬂict, which would occur if it tried to simultaneously boost agricultural trade with both,

for example.

But even if we can succeed in this, what about the PRC? We’ve seen the large-scale secondary

effects of US tariffs on Chinese imports. The tariffs Biden imposed on Chinese steel has diverted

its oversupply of ﬁnished steel products to India, where imports are now at an all-time high. Local

companies are losing out enormously to cheaper products from the PRC, even as domestic demand

surges. As a result, India’s steel ministry has requested a 25% ‘safeguard duty’ to be imposed on

these Chinese imports.

Perhaps such safeguard duties are a strong tactic that middle power countries such as India and the

UK can employ in the face of Beijing frantically looking for a dumping ground for its

overproduction.

When Trump imposed tariffs on the PRC during his ﬁrst presidency, Xi retaliated by imposing 25%

tariffs on soybean imports from the US, the world’s largest producer. Hitherto the US’ largest

soybean purchaser, but following the retaliatory tariffs, the PRC began purchasing soybean from

Brazil, the world’s second-largest producer. The increased trade ties between Brazil and Beijing

has geopolitical implications, as both countries nudge closer together both bilaterally and through

the BRICS.

While the US can perhaps – for now – afford to stand by such short-sighted decisions, the UK

cannot. Reeves and her negotiating team face an unenviable task in gently persuading Trump that

tariff is not a particularly beautiful word.

To read more about the future of UK-China relations, follow the link here.