Labour Party Conference ’24: Change Begins

Everyone old enough to remember has their own memories of 1997. For me, that memory is vivid – I recall walking into my primary school and seeing the entire building plastered in red balloons. There was a buzz, an unmistakable euphoria in the air. The teachers had gathered us all together for a special assembly to explain what had just happened—a new government had swept into power. That government, of course, was Labour, led by Tony Blair. It wasn’t just a political shift; it felt like the start of something truly special, a collective moment of hope for the future.

Back then, there was a built-up pressure from so many years of Tory rule. People had been waiting, yearning, for change. It wasn’t just about policy—it was about the national mood. The economy was in relatively good shape, and the incoming government had the benefit of a half-decent inheritance from the Conservatives. Tony Blair, has described it as a “zeitgeist” moment, capturing the spirit of the era perfectly.

But today? Today feels different. The Tories didn’t just spend the last 14 years tearing down services through austerity. They destroyed hope, respect and belief that politics can change society. The world has shifted, and with it, the challenges facing this new Labour government have grown far more complex.

John Smith famously asked the British public for “the opportunity to serve.” Keir Starmer has pledged to make service what defines our stewardship of Britain.

People remarked that the mood at this year’s conference was “odd.” They were right. It was a mood unlike any I’ve experienced before at a Labour gathering. This wasn’t a moment for back-slapping or grandiose speeches. It was a moment for quiet reflection and steely determination.

The mood at the Labour Party Conference this year reflected that weight of responsibility – the opportunity to serve – even in difficult times. There was a palpable sense of responsibility, an understanding that we have been entrusted by the public to not only fix the economy but to restore hope to millions who have been left behind. Yes, we celebrated our victory, but the tone was sober. This was no 1997, with balloons and euphoria. Instead, it felt like the calm before the storm—a collective breath before we begin the immense task of rebuilding Britain and the tackling the challenges we face.

What makes this moment especially challenging is that we’ve been handed the reins in some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable. The public finances are in a dire state. Public services—those lifelines of society—are crumbling. Labour governments, its MPs and members do not wish to be elected in such circumstances, with such limited levers available to fix the giant problems that we have inherited and were elected to fix.

What struck me most at this year’s conference wasn’t just the mood but the discipline. Labour members, MPs, and supporters alike understand the enormity of the task ahead. It would have been easy for us to cave to the noise—to the slogans shouted from the sidelines or the protests outside the secure zone. But we didn’t. We stayed focused, understanding that the responsibility placed upon us by the British public is bigger than any single moment or protest.

When I speak with our partners from around the world, I hear the same thing time and time again. They see Keir Starmer and our Labour Party as a beacon of hope. In an age of rising populism, growing cynicism towards politics, and economic uncertainty, we have proven that a disciplined, patriotic centre-left government can not only win power but hold it in a way that holds true to our values.

This discipline was reflected in the packed schedule of Progressive Britain’s events at conference. Over the course of the week, we held 15 fringe events and hosted our now-famous reception. These weren’t just gatherings to talk shop—they were opportunities to roll up our sleeves, connect with each other and get to work on the pressing issues facing the government.

Our lineup of speakers at our reception was a testament to the strength of the Labour Party’s future, featuring some of the most influential voices in politics today. From longtime PB Parliamentary Chair Alison McGovern to veteran supporter and hero Siobhain McDonagh MP to the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves MP, the event was a standout of the conference.

Other speakers included Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall. We also heard from new MPs Mike Tapp and Zubir Ahmed, who recently visited Washington DC with PPI, and Anas Sarwar, the leader of the Scottish Labour Party. We also heard from the future in Jack Lubner, recently elected as Chair of Young Labour and as a member of our Labour to Win slate, Lindsay Lewis of PPI and our sponsor Mark Versey, CEO of Aviva Investors.

In my own speech, I reflected on Progressive Britain’s achievements over the past year. Our conference in May was the largest ever, and we’ve got some exciting projects lined up for the coming months. The much-loved Progress magazine will be returning in 2025, and we’re looking for contributors who can help keep Labour future-focused. Our Political Weekend will also be making a comeback in early 2025, and we’ll be expanding our regular policy events in Parliament while taking Progressive Britain on tour, coming soon to a CLP near you.

Here’s a brief recap of some of the highlights:

We partnered with a coalition of environmental and nature-focused charities to discuss planning, hearing from Baroness Taylor and Labour YIMBY’s Marc Harris.

Together with the Association of Optometrists, we explored the challenges around community care with Health Minister Stephen Kinnock MP.

Our work with the YMCA brought us a session on making work pay for young people, featuring Alison McGovern MP and a range of young voices.

In collaboration with N8 Research Partnership, we continued our focus on the Northern Powerhouse, with insights from world-renowned expert Bruce Katz, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, and Cabinet Office Minister Georgia Gould MP.

We built on last year’s work on regulation with a session on trust-building in markets, featuring Luke Murphy MP and supported by the Energy Ombudsman.

Housing was a big theme at the conference, and we were thrilled to partner with Moneybox to discuss the challenges facing young people in the housing market. Our panel included MPs Luke Charters, James Frith, and Connor Rand, alongside Brent Council’s Regeneration Cabinet Member, Cllr Shama Tatler.

Few issues are closer to Labour’s heart than tackling child poverty, and we were proud to partner with UNICEF UK to explore what needs to be done now. DWP Minister Andrew Western MP and Josh Fenton Glynn MP led the discussion on this critical topic.

Home ownership for young people is fast becoming a fading dream, but it’s a priority for this government to restore that ambition. With the help of Inside Housing and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, we took a deep dive into the future of social housing, hearing from Danny Beales MP and Cllr Kieron Williams, leader of Southwark Council.

Our events at this year’s conference wouldn’t have been possible if it were not for the support of our members, supporters in the Parliamentary Labour Party, our conference partners, our supportive board and our dedicated staff team at Progressive Britain – who all deserve a shout out. Thank you to Tom Collinge, Roberta Henry and Joe Holland. I’d also like to particularly thank Jade Albas and Dylan Turner who are moving on from Progressive Britain.

Next week we will be expanding our staff team and we cannot wait to get cracking on with our vital work in supporting our Labour government, being the meeting place for Labour’s modernisers and providing a space for new thinking. There’s not been a more crucial time to get involved for decades, together we can make all the hope invested in this government a reality.