Labour and the Economy

Jim Tomlinson, Professor of Economic and Social History at the University of Glasgow, speaks to co-hosts Steven Fielding and Laura Beers about the Labour Party’s relationship with the economy. Why, even when it is steaming ahead in the polls, does the party always seem to be, to an extent, mistrusted on such a crucial electoral issue? Is this perception true, and what can be done about it? Do Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer have the answer? Where does growth fit into the picture? Jim, Laura and Steven discuss.