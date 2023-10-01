Labour and SMEs: Driving growth from the bottom up and the middle out – 4th October 2023

This year Renaissance and Progressive Britain have led a project looking at how Labour can use tax, regulation and other supply side reforms to grow our regional economies and create more jobs and opportunity for people everywhere in the UK. ‘Fair Growth for Fair Competition’ culminated in a series of around 10 expert essays, forming the upcoming pamphlet “No Community Left Behind: How Labour and SMES can drive economic growth and good jobs from the bottom up and middle out.”

On Wednesday 4th October, ahead of Labour Party conference, we discussed our project with many of the growth and business experts who have contributed. We were joined by the FSB’s Policy Director, Paul Wilson and a number of our contributors.