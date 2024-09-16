How can Labour rebuild the NHS so that it works for all? – 12:00-13:00

Join us to discuss how Labour can overcome the vast challenges facing the health service and what tools and approaches it can use to build a more effective, patient-centred service for the future.

Speakers include:

Duleep Allirajah, Chief Executive, The Richmond Group of Charities

Jabeer Butt, Chief Executive Officer, Race Equality Foundation

Chris Fleming, Partner, Health and Care Sector Lead, Public Digital

Naomi Fulop, Professor of Health Care Organisation and Management, UCL

Matthew Taylor, Chief Executive, NHS Confederation

Dr Charlotte Augst, FGF Policy Associate (Chair)