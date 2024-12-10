Holding Our Nerve: How Labour Are Settling Back Into Number 10

Rocky. Bumpy. A period of adjustment. Whichever your euphemism of choice, the months since Labour’s landslide have been quite the rollercoaster.

There are several factors at play. One is the inexperience of incoming ministers. For every Whitehall veteran such as John Healey, Pat McFadden, or Yvette Cooper, there are a hundred ministers who were not even MPs the last time there was a Labour government. Some ministers were not even MPs the last time Labour was in Opposition, having arrived fresh from their counts, and straight into departments. And riots, wars, and briefings revealing the true state of Tory incompetence.

It’s a bruising sink-or-swim environment, with a teetering stack of red boxes, only on-the-job training, and a never-ending to do list. In Government there is nowhere to hide, and heightened scrutiny of every move. Decisions matter. And someone, somewhere in deeply and noisily unhappy with what you decide, from militant landowners to people who think clicking an online petition can trigger a general election.

Then there is the hostile media. Now, I know the left has complained about the Tory press since Rupert Murdoch was in short trousers. But today’s right-wing media is far more insidious and pervasive than the red tops of old. It includes our old friends the Sun, Mail and Telegraph, but now includes disrupters such as GB News and the vast morass of social media.

The blurring line between truth and fiction, the hashtag take-downs, the spread of fake news and its acceptance by millions within milliseconds – these things have never confronted a Labour government before. This new, fast, unregulated media establishes narratives in the minds of voters that are hard to dislodge. Without rehearsing it, the narrative established over the past three months about Labour is unflattering at best.

Third, the rise of Reform. Let’s be clear: Labour won a landslide because of the programme of modernisation since 2019, relentless and focused campaigning, credible leaders and policies, and a huge appetite for change. We also won in many seats because the right-of-centre vote disaggregated and divided between Tory and Reform.

For example, Labour took Rother Valley with 16,023 votes, compared to the Tories’ 15,025. The Reform candidate got 7,679. Labour won Poole with 14,168 votes to the Tories’ 14,150. Reform came third with 7,429. In South Dorset Labour won with 15,659 votes to the Tories’ 14,611. Reform came third with 8,168. Now, not every Reform voter is a disgruntled Tory. Some are disgruntled Labour. Some just disgruntled.

But what should be keeping Labour strategists awake at night is the prospect of an electoral pact between Kemi and Nigel, whereby they go easy on each other in 80 or 100 seats. This kind of behind-the-scenes deal is exactly what Labour and Liberals cooked up in 1906, resulting in Labour’s electoral breakthrough alongside the Liberal landslide. And as a warning to Kemi contemplating riding that particular tiger, the Labour Party soon transplanted the Liberals as the main opposition to the Tories. From that Liberal landslide, they never recovered as George Dangerfield put it.

Then there is the machinery of government itself. To deliver the missions, milestones, pledges, and steps, we need a Rolls Royce, not a Trabant. It is always tricky to criticise the civil service without risking a stern rebuke from Dave Penman or sounding like Tony Benn. Yet as the pamphlet I co-authored called Getting a Grip argues, we need a government machine dedicated to delivering the government’s programme on behalf of the people, not a self-serving self-perpetuating oligarchy. The chaos of the past 14 years has damaged the capabilities of the civil service, and knocked its confidence to deliver. Yet governments are only as good as their officials.

So what needs to be done? Ministers need to translate the Government’s programme into departmental priorities, and drive the machine relentlessly. If that means more outsiders coming into government, more czars knocking heads together, more special advisers, and a stronger centre, then so be it. It certainly means ministers who wake each day and ask ‘how can I deliver the missions’ not ‘I wonder what they’ve put in my diary today’.

We need to take seriously the threat of misinformation and antisocial media. When tweets have real-world consequences, of course the perpetrators should be arrested. When the fake news can be traced to our international enemies, we need to act. When a lie seems so absurd we dismiss it, that is exactly when we should weigh in the heaviest. And we need to block Musk and his ill-informed attempts to buy British votes.

And on Reform, we need an offer more compelling and attractive than anything Farage can muster. That means a big confident story about where the country is heading and how and why it will be better. As modernisers, we know our currency is hope not despair, and our method is delivery. So that’s my Christmas list: effective ministers delivering tangible improvements, vanquishing the right, and shoring up our democracy, please. Oh, and an air fryer.

If you liked this piece, follow the link here to read more pieces about internal party politics and reform.