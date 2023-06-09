Progressive Britain Events

Keeping the Show on the Road: Harold Wilson, Labour, and Britain – 4th April 2023

A two-time winner who oversaw both technological and social revolutions in Britain, Harold Wilson’s reputation is sometimes overshadowed by the economic and political challenges he wrestled with. 

But with the power of technology to shape our future, and the threat of economic stagnation both back on the agenda – what can he teach us about the current moment?

Speakers

Times Red Box reporter Lara Spirit was joined by Professor Glen O’Hara and Nick Thomas-Symonds MP as they discussed his new book ‘Harold Wilson: The Winner’, which chronicles the remarkable life and career of Harold Wilson.

Date

19:00-20:00

4th April 2023

Location

Zoom

