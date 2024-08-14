Halving VAWG in a decade: Labour’s Plan – 15:30-16:30

Forensic Analytics provide policing with the tools they need to solve more crime and make the public safer. We are committed to helping the police service do its part to reduce Violence Against Women and Girls, and have partnered with forces to improve their outcomes in domestic violence, stalking, harassment and sexual assault.

Charge rates for these crimes are climbing in those areas we have worked with police, and we want to be part of the change that sees this proven methodology spread across the UK police sector. Police leaders from the College of Policing, NPCC and HMIC all want to see best practice spread across the country faster than currently. We want to drive the conversation that will result in that change