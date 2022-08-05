Future Industries: Technology Led Growth For Britain In The 2020s​

This paper sets out thinking about UK future industries and how they can be incorporated into the Labour Party's emerging Industrial Strategy.
We have identified six industries which are or will be at the cutting edge of the high-tech economy. In this paper, we explore what steps the next Labour government should take to develop a high-tech, high-growth, and high-productivity industrial strategy.
These industries will be innovative cornerstones of the modern economies of the future and the UK has the capacity to position itself as a world leader in technology-led growth.
These industries are:
Advanced manufacturing, materials and supply chains
Life Sciences
AI and machine learning
Space and Satellite technology
Low carbon energy
Zero-emission transport