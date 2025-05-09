Fixing the broken state: Progressive Britain annual conference

Labour is in power. What now?

No-one said it would be easy, but having won an historic election victory the first Labour government for fifteen years has its work cut out for it.

Look at almost any part of Britain, any policy area, and you can see massive challenges, as well as the beginnings of efforts by Labour ministers to overturn a decade and a half of inaction and backsliding.

What progress, when, for whom?

Politics is about choice. In this conference we are asking what the government is choosing to prioritise, how it will deliver, when we can expect to see results and who – at the end of this parliament – will be better off?

No stone will be left unturned, we will be tackling the leading issues facing the government ranging from Britain’s place in an increasingly uncertain world, fixing our NHS and social care systems, how we can achieve growth that works for all amidst a global trade war, as well as providing a space for challenging conversations around issues such as immigration and crime.

The programme