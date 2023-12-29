END OF YEAR REVIEW 2023

2023 has a been a momentous year for progressive politics in Britain and around the world.

Labour stands on the precipice of power, but nothing is certain and with an increasingly volatile economic and security situation across the globe social democrats need convincing answers to new questions at home and abroad.

For our part at Progressive Britain we’ve been supporting the party by helping it develop those answers.

Our work has taken us around the country and abroad and we have tried to understand the links between the local and global and what it means for Keir Starmer’s mission driven Labour Party.

Download our annual review for full details of everything we have been up to.