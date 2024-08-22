Divided parties don’t win – the importance of the upcoming NEC and NPF elections

Labour Party members could be forgiven for thinking that they are done with elections for the foreseeable future – but there is one more set of elections this year that will set the tone for the party internally for the next 2 years.

At the end of this month ballots will go out to all members to vote in the National Policy Form [NPF] and National Executive Committee [NEC] elections.

Why do these matter?

For a start, the NEC plays a central role in providing the strategic direction for the Party as a whole. It works in partnership with the other representative elements of the party to ensure the overall objectives and aims of the Party are met.

The role of the NPF is to shape the Labour Party’s policy agenda. Now that we are in power, the legislative agenda is both huge and challenging – certainly if we are to deliver on the change that the country so desperately needs and that Britain voted for on July 4th.

But these elections really matter to consolidate what happened on July 4th. That victory did not happen overnight. It happened because party activists recognised we had to change as a party to become electable. It happened because the NEC took some difficult decisions over the last four years, changing the Labour Party to put ourselves in a position to win – and to win in places we’ve never been able to reach before. And it happened because Keir Starmer and his team had the fight and determination to see this change through.

This has been a hard fought and won victory.

The key thing now is to not squander that victory by being blown off course with internal disputes and arguments. And as we saw with the Tories, divided parties don’t win.

As we know, this is not going to be easy. The Tories have left a huge legacy of debt, of left behind communities, of a hollowed up public sector and failing public services. Of a demoralized local government and a workforce on its knees. Of families struggling to make ends meet.

We won the general election but have not yet won the battle against poverty, inequality, and unfairness. The next few years will be challenging for the Government as we seek to balance the books and start to turn a page on the record of failure we have inherited. There is a huge, ambitious but achievable legislative programme that Keir, Angela, Rachel and the Cabinet can deliver for the country – and the NEC and NPF will play a vital role in this work.

Members can be part of that change by electing candidates to the NEC and NPF who want to support Keir; supportive but sometimes where needed a critical friend; helping to set the tone and direction internally; and keeping us focused on the main prize.

Since its inception Labour to Win has strived to bring sensible members together, and we hope members can once again support our team for the NEC; Angie Davies, Abdi Duale, Peter Mason, Anu Prashar, Jane Thomas, and Mary Wimbury, as well as our NPF candidates on this link.

So get involved, and help us unite our party and deliver the change the country so desperately needs and deserves.

