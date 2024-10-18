Picture of Progressive Britain Events

Defence In Review Conference – 28th October 2024

Progressive Britain is delighted to announce the Defence In Review Conference. This conference is being held in collaboration with KCL’s Freeman Air and Space Institute and Saab UK along with several supporting organisations from the Labour foreign policy and defence community. 

With the full-scale war in Ukraine fast approaching its third year, we must discuss how Western support and modern warfare techniques are impacting the conflict and how the Labour government’s unwavering support for Ukraine interacts with its domestic, mission-led agenda.  

This Conference will discuss: 

  • What military and technological developments and changes have occurred after over two years of full-scale war in Europe? 
  • How can Labour rise to meet the defence and security challenges faced in Europe throughout this parliament and work with our allies?
  • Examine how achieving Labour’s defence and foreign policy aims can and will contribute to the party’s broader domestic missions.
  • Encourage Labour parliamentarians to think about the UK and Europe’s defence and foreign policy challenges.
  • Build networks amongst Labour parliamentarians and both the defence/foreign policy and international community.
  • Maintain focus on the war in Ukraine despite growing instability in the Middle East. 

Date

Afternoon

28th October 2024

Location

Conference Registration

If you are interested in learning more about the conference or attending please apply below and outline your suitability and experience. 

Itinerary

  • 12:30 - Registration Opens
  • 12:45-13:10 - Keynote Speeches
  • 13:10-14:00 - Session One: The Evolution of Modern Conflict
  • 14:00-14:10 - Break & Drinks
  • 14:10-15:00 - Session Two: A Collective Approach To Warfighting? European Unity During Global Instability
  • 15:00-15:10 - Break & Drinks
  • 15:10-16:00 - Roundtables Discussion: Defence and Labour’s Five Missions
  • 16:00 - Drinks & Networking

Speakers

Amb. Valerii Zaluzhnyi

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK

Louise Jones MP

PPS In the Home Office

Gregg Bagwell

Frmr. Air Marshal, President of ASPA

Paul Mason

Commentator and Author

Dr. David Jordan

Co-Director of the Freeman Air and Space Institute

Luke Pollard MP

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces

Jessica Toale MP

PPS in the Foreign Office

Evie Aspinall

Director of the British Foreign Policy Group

Philip Osborn CBE

Frmr. Air Marshal, Frmr. Chief of Defence Intelligence

Andy Fraser

Group Managing Director, Saab UK

Al Carns OBE MC MP

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Veterans and People

Dr Jade McGlynn

Russia expert, King’s College London

Prof. Wyn Bowen

Head of the School of Security Studies (Interim)

Dr. Ben Tallis

European Security Expert

In Partnership With

