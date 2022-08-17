Connectivity Conflicts and the Contest for Cyberpower: On the Age of Unpeace

Last month the head of Britain’s MI5 joined his counterpart at the American FBI to issue an unprecedented warning.

China, he said, represents the single greatest threat to the economic and national security of the West. The threat comes not only from the increasing role Chinese state capital plays in global circuits of commodities and goods but its relatively new potential to exert power through new technology whether via hacking, surveillance or intellectual property theft.

In this context, Mark Leonard’s latest book The Age of Unpeace – recently published in paperback – convincingly demonstrates that the same bonds that make for a more interconnected world are simultaneously the cause of its current dangers.

Leonard argues that conflict is one of the features of interconnection and not just a temporary glitch in an otherwise seamless globalisation. Rather than calling an end to great power rivalry, the age of connectivity carried over cold war geopolitics in a transformed guise and with a different set of tools through which to seize and wield power.

Insecurity runs through this new world as national interests jostle and citizens compete in global markets. Contrary to the optimistic belief that a more open world would foster consensus and compromise, interdependence and cooperation have actually exacerbated competition and coercion between countries.