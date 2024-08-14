Breaking down barriers: can Labour end early childhood poverty? – 12:30-13:30

There are 4.3 million children in poverty in the UK, and 1 million living in destitution.
Labour has pledged a new taskforce responsible for ‘developing an ambitious strategy to reduce child poverty’ – will it shift the conversation away from work being seen as the only way out of poverty?
The United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) is one of 33 UNICEF national committees that work locally to promote and protect the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. UNICEF UK’s Early Moments Matter campaign seeks to improve access to support for young children, particularly across early education and childcare, mental health, and financial support for those who need it.
Families with children under 5 are more likely to experience poverty, and poverty in early childhood has an exponential impact on future outcomes.