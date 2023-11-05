Autumn Statement Briefing – 22nd November 2023

Join Shadow Minister Steve Reed MP, Economist and PPC Jeevun Sandher alongside Deputy Editor of POLITICO London Playbook Eleni Courea to discuss one of the biggest fiscal events of the year, the Autumn Statement.

The Autumn statement will be delivered against the backdrop of the continuing cost-of-living crisis, stubborn inflation and decaying public services and it is an important political moment for Labour as the general election looms.

What will the Autumn Statement mean for Labour from a policy and campaigning perspective? Don’t miss this opportunity to meet and network with like-minded progressives, exchange ideas, and engage in a thought-provoking discussion.

The event will be held in a Committee Room (TBA) of the House of Commons at 7 pm, on the 22nd of November. Ticket holders will receive more information closer to the date.

Attendees must have registered for a ticket and bring their confirmation with them either by paper or electronically.

If you have any questions please get in contact with us via our email [email protected].