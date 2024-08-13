APPLY NOW: Communications and Publications Officer

Job Title: Communications and Publications Officer

Working For: Progressive Britain

Location: London

Salary: £26,000

Length of Contract: 12 Month contract

Job Details

Progressive Britain is the platform for policy research, political education and imaginative thinking to support Labour to rebuild the nation.

We are looking to recruit a Communications and Publications Officer to join our small but growing team to support our production of policy publications, web content and events, and lead on social media around this work.

The successful candidate will have:

• The ability to manage own workload, prioritise and work flexibly under pressure.

• Excellent attention to detail

• Interest or experience in digital communications.

• Demonstrable knowledge of current affairs in a political context.

• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

• The ability to be adaptable and show a willingness to learn.

• The ability to handle sensitive information discreetly

Previous experience proofreading, events organising, or using Canva and the Adobe Suite of programmes would be a bonus. We expect the candidate to be an active and engaged member of the Labour Party and knowledge of the party’s internal politics and structures would be a bonus.

The communications and publications manager reports to the Deputy Director.

They lead on:

• Content, design and strategy for Progress Britain’s social media channels. This includes promotion of our work, reactive and topical content, partnered content and campaign content. [We see more video as a major part of the future of our social media and skills in this area would be a plus]

• Progressive Britain’s weekly newsletter.

• The Progressive Britain blog.

They support the team on:

• Promotion and PR around events and publications.

• Content and layouts for the soon to be relaunched Progressive Britain magazine.

• Design, proofing and factchecking of research and policy papers.

• Brand guidelines and brand coherence across all output.

• Progressive Britain events.

As well as these duties Progressive Britain is a small team, and we expect all team members to support each other as needed.

Progressive Britain values equality and diversity, and welcomes applications from candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, religion or belief, marriage and civil partnership, or pregnancy and maternity.

Closing Date: 30 August 2024

Application Details

For further details or to apply please send your CV and a one page covering letter outlining your suitability for the role to Adam Langleben [email protected]