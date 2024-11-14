A Future Secured

The geopolitical situation the new Labour government finds itself steering Britain through in its first year in office is unfamiliar, volatile, and dangerous.

British values and interests are tested not just by distant threats but by issues that strike close to home, impacting our security, our prosperity, and our very way of life.

Labour cannot address these crises in isolation; rather, it can demonstrate a new, forward-looking vision for a Britain that stands tall on the world stage while delivering justice and opportunity for all.

The truth is that Labour’s historic mission—its calling to build schools, hospitals, and a fairer society—cannot be disentangled from Britain’s changing place in a turbulent global landscape.

As we face real and pressing threats, not least in Ukraine and the Middle East, we must reawaken the common understanding of what defence and security mean for Britain in the 21st century.

This collection of essays covers some of the various geopolitical and strategic dimensions policy makers should consider, and their potential domestic impact, as well as offering deeper dives on how the procurement, R&D and climate change policy all impact on defence, and defence impacts on them.

We hope it will broaden the conversation beyond defence and security experts to help grow the understanding of these issues in the policy community and help us all rise to meet the challenge of our times.