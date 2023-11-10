Ania Skrzypek

Ania Skrzypek

Dr Ania Skrzypek PhD is Director for Research and Training at the Foundation for European Progressive Studies. She obtained her Ph.D. cum laude in political sciences from the University of Warsaw, and taught at the Faculty of Journalism and Political Sciences there. She is a member of the High-Level Advisory Board on international affairs for Nowa Lewica in Poland, which is chaired by Aleksander Kwasniewski, former President of Poland.

Long Read: 15th October – Poland’s Comeback

A turning point in Polish politics - to what extent can progressives be optimistic about the defeat of the Law and Justice (PiS) party?

The recent general election in Poland marked a critical juncture in both the country’s and the EU’s political landscape. The central question revolved around the continuity of a Law and Justice (PiS) government for another four years, prompting widespread concern about the potential intensification of their right-wing agenda. As the election unfolded, it became clear that there was no middle ground – it was either a path deeper into populist chaos or the chance for change.

Despite the many controversies that played out over the course of its two legislative periods, PiS maintained a strong connection with its electorate, built on a narrative of national pride and entitlement rights, positioning themselves as champions of Polish sovereignty.

In a historic election day, PiS was defeated, falling short of securing a large enough majority to form a government, and setting the stage for a new political landscape. 

The opposition’s joint ambition to remove PiS from power has been achieved – and now they embark on the challenging task of forming a coalition and steering Poland back toward the path of democracy and development.

Despite optimism about a new chapter in Polish politics, the consolidated support for PiS suggests a polarised nation that demands careful navigation, a responsibility that will weigh heavy on the minds of those at the negotiation table.

